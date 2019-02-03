Man on federal probation jailed on drug, other charges

NIAGARA FALLS — Police reported seizing pills, crack cocaine, drug paraphernalia and nearly $3,000 in cash Saturday after stopping a car whose windows were illegally tinted.

Officers pulled the vehicle over on Niagara Falls Boulevard just before 5 p.m., and said the driver, Monsuru J. Giwa, 27, of Twenty-second Street, told police that he only had a learner's permit, which officers later learned had been suspended.

Police said that a digital scale commonly used for narcotics purposes was visible on the floor of the vehicle.

After Giwa was removed from the vehicle, police said they found he was carrying $2,789 in cash. Giwa turned over five pills and crack cocaine, police said. He was charged with unlicensed operation of a vehicle and criminal possession of a controlled substance.