MAGGIORE, Victor M.

MAGGIORE - Victor M. January 30, 2019, of Buffalo, NY; beloved husband of the late Helen (Woodell) Maggiore; dear father of Victor (Julie), Allan (Connie), Robert (Jennifer), Patricia, Anthony (Kathleen) and Brian (Heather); also survived by grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brother of Rhea (late Raymond) Rudy, Michael (Kathy) Maggiore and the late Anne, Shirley, Ethel and John; survived by nieces and nephews. Funeral Service from the BARRON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3025 William St., near Union Rd., Cheektowaga, where family will be present Monday 3-7 PM, at which time services will be held. Mr. Maggiore was a US Air Force Veteran.