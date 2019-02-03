LOWERY, Michael E.

LOWERY - Michael E. Of Sanborn, NY, passed away on January 24, 2019, after a long battle with cancer. Beloved husband of Elizabeth (nee Bone) Lowery; devoted father of Renae (Scott) Boyle, Veronica (Timothy) Rutherford, Olivia (Vincent) DeRosa and Raquel Lowery; beloved grandfather of Tess (Austin) Followill, Joseph Warren, Jonathon and Ashlynn Boyle, and Owen DeRosa; and two great- grandchildren: Joseph Warren, Jr., and Elias Michael Followill, due in March. Michael is survived by his mother, Joyce Lowery (late Robert), and seven siblings: Linda (James) Gibbons, Marcia Halliday, Patrick (Annette) Lowery, Mary Ellen (Clayton) Shaw, Maureen (Martin) Elardo, Kathleen (Anthony) Nasca and Jonathon (Adriane Colburn) Lowery and many loving nieces and nephews. Michael's longstanding relationship with God brought him peace in his final days. Mike and his family were members of the First Assembly of God in Niagara Falls. He will be remembered by his family and friends for his beautiful smile, gentle eyes, caring heart, loving embrace and unconditional love. Michael cared about people in the purest way. He loved them for who they were and because he wished the best for them, without guile and without asking anything in return. A Celebration of Michael's Life will be held in the Spring. "For God so loved the world that he gave his only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him, should not perish, but have everlasting life".

John 3:16