LEWIS, Constance M. "Connie" (Macaluso)

February 1, 2019, of East Aurora. Beloved wife of the late Porter T. Lewis. Dearest mother of Deborah (Mark) Wiesner, Andrea (Gary) Frost, and Lorraine (Daniel) Slason. Cherished grandmother of Melissa, Jeremy, Vanessa, Andrew, Danielle, Hunter, Schuyler and great-grandmother of Finnigan. Dear sister of the late Joan (late Warren) Snyder. The family will receive friends on Saturday, February 9th from 1-3 PM at the WOOD FUNERAL HOME, 784 Main Street, East Aurora, where Funeral Services will follow at 3 PM. If desired, contributions may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Online condolences and donations may be shared at www.woodfh.com