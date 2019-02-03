LEACH, William F.

LEACH - William F. January 31, 2019, at age 73. Beloved husband of Emerlita Leach; devoted father of Robert (Carolyn) and Sean Leach; step-father of Jason Janard and Jhonne Licaycay; loving grandfather of Joel, Alyssa, Madylin, Tyler, Miranda and Kaitlyn Leach; step-grandfather of Emerson, Lenard and Anthony Licaycay; dear brother of Gary Leach and John "Jack" (Evelyn) Leach; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 4-8 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Dr. (at Parker Blvd). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, 10 AM at St. Jude the Apostle Parish, 800 Niagara Falls Blvd., North Tonawanda. Please assemble at church. Interment to follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. If desired, memorials may be made in Bill's name to the ALS Association, PO Box 37022, Boone, IA 50037. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com