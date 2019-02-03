LATONA, Mary A. (Coniglio)

Of Cheektowaga, NY, formerly of Pinellas Park, FL, January 18, 2019; beloved wife of the late Sam C. Latona; dearest mother of Charles T. Latona and Maria T. (Gene) Jurkowski; grandmother of Ray (Ashley) Latona, LouAnn (James) Stevens, Sam Bierwith, Richard (Dana) Latona, Charles Latona and Lisa (Derek) Skomski; great-grandmother of Charlotte, Hailey, Tyler, Leighton and Lukas; daughter of the late Frank and Nancy (Biondolillo) Coniglio; sister of Josephine (late Joseph) Palermo, Nancy (late Andrew) Maccagnano, Lucille (Rick) Liberatore, Thomas (Phyllis) Coniglio, and the late Frank (Lee) and Salvatore (Anne) Coniglio; sister-in-law of Charles (late Anna) DiMaria, Jean Slepinski and the late Joseph (Edith) Latona; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Mass at St. Andrew Church (Crocker Street), Sloan, NY, Saturday, February 9, 2019, at 10 AM. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Arrangements by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com