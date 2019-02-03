KRAMER, Louis B., MD

KRAMER - Louis B., MD February 2, 2019, age 96, beloved husband of 62 years to Reva-Belle (nee Davidovitz) Kramer; dear father of Elaine (Joel) Ticatch, Charles (Robin) Kramer, Heather Kramer and Jeffrey Kramer; loving grandfather of Eli (Shannon) Micah (Nerissa) and Avi Ticatch; great- grandfather of Aaron, Drew, Keret, Nava, Asher and Shiloh Ticatch; brother of the late Molly Sellers Lettman. No prior visitation. Funeral Services will be held Monday, February 4, 2019 at 2:00 PM at the SPALLINO-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, 1300 Pine Ave., Niagara Falls. Interment will follow with Military Honors in Ahavas Sholem Cemetery, family and friends invited. Shiva will be held at the family residence February 4-6, 2019 at 7:00 PM. The family respectfully requests no flowers be sent. Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice. Please share your condolences at www.AMIGONE.com