KRAFT, Fay E. (Mann)

January 31, 2019, age 94; beloved wife of 71 years to Eugene M. Kraft; loving mother of Christine A. Kraft, Gary T. (Pamela) Kraft and the late Michael M. (late Diane) Kraft; cherished grandmother of Thomas (Shelby) Kraft, Emily Kraft, Morgan Kraft, and the late Audrey (James) Murphy; adored great- grandmother of Lola, Connor and Talon; predeceased by three siblings; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. All Funeral Services to be held privately at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 716-836-6500. Flowers gratefully declined.