KLIMEK, Chesterine (Borysewicz)

January 30, 2019, age 82, of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved wife of 61 years to Albert Klimek; dearest mother of Andrew (Karen) Klimek; dear grandmother of Matthew, Amanda, Lucas and Brandon Klimek; daughter of the late Michael and Genevieve (nee Rodziewicz) Borysewicz; sister of Wesley (Cynthia) Borysewicz and Jane (Lucian) Fraser; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends Friday, February 8th from 4-8 PM at the MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME, 5090 Transit Rd. (south of Como Park Blvd.), where Funeral Services will be held Saturday at 10:15 AM and from Queen of Martyrs Church at 11 AM. Private Entombment in St. Adalbert Cemetery. www.sliwinskifuneralhome.com