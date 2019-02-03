KLEIN, Raymond G., Sr.

KLEIN - Raymond G., Sr. January 29, 2019. Beloved husband of Maryann (nee Noworyta); devoted father of Raymond Jr. (Melissa) Klein and Renee Klein-Costa; loving grandfather of Ethan Costa; dearest son of the late Gertrude and Henry Klein; dearest brother of Ann (late Leonard) Slawaticki, Richard Klein, Gertrude (Fred) Esis, and the late Henry (Carol), Robert (late Laurie) and Charles Klein; also survived by nieces, nephews and cousins. Family will be present Friday 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the PIETSZAK FUNERAL HOME, 2400 William St. (near Harlem). Relatives and friends are invited to assemble for a Funeral Service on Saturday at 10 AM. Condolences: www.Pietszak.com