KIRST - Joseph F. January 29, 2019, age 89, of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved husband of the late Beverly (nee Boothe) Kirst; dearest father of Bruce (AnnMarie) Kirst, Deborah (Jay) Cederman, Rebecca (Donald Robinson) Rautenstrauch- Robinson, Judy C. Kirst and Brian (Cathy) Kirst; father-in-law of the late Keith Rautenstrauch; grandpa of Kirstan (Matthew) Monklebaan, Alex Cederman, Shelby Kirst, Caitlin Kirst and Vincent Luo-Robinson; great- grandpa of Tyler Thauer and Cameron Monklebaan; son of the late Frederick and Catherine (nee Geiger) Kirst; brother of the late Mary, Frederick, Nicholas, Gerard, Margaret, James, William, Richard, Robert, George, Jude, Ann and Cathryn; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Monday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME, 85 George Urban Blvd. (west of Harlem Rd.), where Funeral Services will be held Tuesday at 11 AM. Mr. Kirst was a Veteran of the Korean War, a retiree of the former Niagara Mohawk Power Co., with 35 years of service, and a member of Niagara Mohawk Pension Club. He was "Mr. Fix-It" for family and friends. Share condolences, www.sliwinskifuneralhome.com