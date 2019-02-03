KERR, Arlene H. (Hadley)

January 30, 2019, of Amherst, NY. Dear mother of Darryl Patrick (Annette), Marc Hadley (Sharon), Gregory Scott, and Lisa Michele (Kenneth) Henzler; loving grandmother of Molly, Michelle, Kevin (Rachael), Lindsay, Stephen, Mitchell, Michael, Amelia (fiance;e Devan Ames) and John; great-grandmother of Zoe-Grace, Berritt and Jordan; longest and best friend of Joanne Beishline and her precious Sweetie. Arlene devoted her life to her children and as a single parent completed her education and retired, as a teacher, from Williamsville Central Schools. Arlene enjoyed traveling with her family and friends, and as an escort for Bluebird Bus Tours. Arlene lived in Florida after retiring and, while there, volunteered with Meals on Wheels. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date to be announced. Memorial donations may be made to The Hospice Foundation of WNY. Condolences at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com