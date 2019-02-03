KATZ, Donald W.

KATZ - Donald W. January 27, 2019. Husband of the late Miriam "Mimi" D. Katz; father of Jody (David) Chassin and Wendy (Darrel Gilbert) Katz; brother of late Annette Carp, Emanuel Katz and Beatrice Share; grandfather of Emily and James Chassin, Russell (Emily) Gilbert and Perrin Gilbert. Funeral Services Monday at 11 AM at Temple Beth Zion's Sisterhood Chapel, 805 Delaware, Buffalo 14209. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Temple Beth Zion or Roswell Park Alliance Foundation. Arrangements by MESNEKOFF funeral home. Share condolences at mesnekoff.com