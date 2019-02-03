JUKICH, Jean M. (Delaney)

Of Lackawanna, at the age of 90, on January 28, 2019. Wife of the late Peter P. Jukich; mother of Margaret (Charles) Jaromin, Patrick (Karen) and Michael (Anne) Jukich; daughter of the late Malachi Delaney and Margaret Drugoch; sister of the late James Delaney; also survived by five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Friends are invited to join the family for The Mass of Christian Burial at St. Anthony's R.C. Church, 306 Ingham Ave., Lackawanna, on Friday, February 8th at 10 AM. Burial to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages memorials to The Center for Hospice & Palliative Care. Condolences available online at www.GANNONFUNERAL.com