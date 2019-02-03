JAMULLA, Ronald V.

JAMULLA - Ronald V. 76, of North Tonawanda, on January 30, 2019. Devoted husband of the late Margaret L. (nee Pane) Jamulla. Loving father of John (Tracy Mancini) Jamulla and Jason P. (Kristen Niles) Jamulla. Proud grandfather of Penni and Lukas Jamulla and the late Justine and Jack Jamulla. Brother of the late Joanne Jamulla. Brother-in-law of Peter Pane, Rosemary Werth, Thomas (Liza) Pane and James (Elizabeth) Pane, and the late John and Kenneth Pane. "Greatest" uncle of Natalia Pane. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Dear friend of Tina Jamulla. Friends received by the family on Monday, 6-8 PM and Tuesday, 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the Brunner Funeral Home, 156 Robinson St., North Tonawanda, where services will be held at 8 PM. Private entombment will be at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Ronald was a much-loved Social Studies Teacher at the North Tonawanda School System for 35 years. He coached football for many years at Payne Jr. High and was inducted into the North Tonawanda Football Hall of Fame. He was a longtime bartender at Pane's Restaurant and with his wife, managed the Deerwood Restaurant for many years. He loved to fish and be with his grandchildren. He will be loved and missed by those he touched in life. He was a kind and gentle man.