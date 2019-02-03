HOLOWATY, Anna M.

HOLOWATY - Anna M. January 31, 2019, of Buffalo, NY; devoted wife of the late Michael; devoted mother of Michael Steven (late Michele); daughter of the late Stefan and Alexandra (Monczak) Hluchyj; sister of the late William, John, Andrew and Michael D.; survived by nieces and nephews. Anna was a longtime member of the Ladies Auxiliary Hriczko Post #6245. Private Funeral. Interment in St. Matthew's Cemetery. Arrangements by SIECK, MAST & LESLIE FUNERAL HOME, 825-5205.