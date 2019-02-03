HINES, James "Jim"

January 30, 2019, of West Seneca, NY. Loving husband and best friend of Sue (nee Czerniak). Beloved son of the late Willard and Viola Hines. Dear brother-in-law of Cheryl and the late Donna Czerniak. The family will receive friends on Monday from 3-7 PM at the HOY FUNERAL HOME, 3855 Seneca St., West Seneca. Friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial at Queen of Heaven Church Tuesday at 10:15 AM. Please assemble at the church. Jim was a member of Southtowns Woodcarvers of WNY and volunteered for Excalibur Leisure Skills. Flowers gratefully declined. If desired, contributions may be made to Excalibur Leisure Skills, 90 North Dr., Buffalo, NY 14216. Online condolences and donations may be shared at www.hoyfuneralhome.com