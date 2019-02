High school scores & schedules (Feb. 4)

Boys basketball

Monday’s games

Monsignor Martin

Timon-St. Jude at Nichols, 6:30 p.m.

ECIC I

Wmsv. North at Lancaster, 7:30 p.m.

ECIC III

Pioneer at Lake Shore, 6:30 p.m.

ECIC IV

JFK at Lackawanna, 6:30 p.m.

Holland at Alden, 7 p.m.

Niagara Frontier

Nia. Wheat. at Kenmore West, 6:30 p.m.

CCAA East I

Gowanda at Randolph, 7:30 p.m.

All.-Limestone at Salamanca, 7:30 p.m.

Portville at Silver Creek, 7:30 p.m.

CCAA East II

Cattaraugus/LV at Ellicottville, 7:30 p.m.

Pine Valley at Forestville, 7:30 p.m.

North Collins at Franklinville, 7:30 p.m.

CCAA West I

Frewsburg at Olean, 7:30 p.m.

Fredonia at Chautauqua Lake, 7:30 p.m.

Dunkirk at Southwestern, 7:30 p.m.

CCAA West II

Brocton at Clymer, 7:30 p.m.

Falconer at Panama, 7:30 p.m.

Nonleague

Hinsdale at Archbishop Walsh, 6 p.m.

Global Concepts at Iroquois, 6:30 p.m.

Maple Grove at Tapestry, 6:30 p.m.

MST Seneca at Buffalo Science , 7 p.m.

Girls basketball

Monday’s games

Monsignor Martin

Park at Christian Central, 6 p.m.

Sacred Heart at Mount Mercy, 6 p.m.

Cardinal O’Hara at St. Mary’s/Lanc., 7 p.m.

ECIC I

Clarence at West Seneca West, 6:30 p.m.

Wmsv. North at Jamestown, 7:30 p.m.

Frontier at Orchard Park, 7:30 p.m.

ECIC II

West Seneca East at Wmsv. East, 6:30 p.m.

Sweet Home at Starpoint, 7 p.m.

Williamsville South at Amherst, 7:30 p.m.

ECIC III

Maryvale at Pioneer, 7 p.m.

ECIC IV

Alden at Cleveland Hill, 6:30 p.m.

Eden at Springville, 6:30 p.m.

Tonawanda at JFK, 7 p.m.

Niagara Frontier

Kenmore West at Nia.-Wheatfield, 7 p.m.

CCAA East II

Franklinville at North Collins, 6 p.m.

CCAA West II

Sherman at Cassadaga Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Nonleague

Buffalo Seminary at Olmsted, 6 p.m.

Charter Cup

Health Sci. at Global Concepts. 4:30 p.m.

Boys hockey

WNY Federation

Orchard Park 5, Williamsville North 3

OP: Jack Kinsman 3g-a

WN: Mason Meggo 3g

St. Francis 4, Hamburg 2

SF: Ryan Fitch g-a

Starpoint 14, Amherst 1

S: Mike Jozwiak 3g; Chuck Schmidl 3g-2a; Joe LoBrutto g-4a

WNY Club

White Division

Depew 3, Dunkirk/Fredonia 1

Monday’s games

Monsignor Martin

St. Joe’s vs. St. Francis

at Tacoma, 4 p.m.

WNY Federation

Kenmore West vs. Lockport

at Cornerstone Arena, 3:30 p.m.

West Seneca West vs. Grand Island

at Hyde Park, 6:00 p.m.

Clarence vs. Canisius

at HarborCenter, 8:15 p.m.

Bishop Timon-St. Jude vs. Lew-Port

at Hyde Park, 8:15 p.m.

Girls hockey

Section VI quarterfinals

Monday’s games

7-Niagara County vs. 2-Wmsv.,

at Riverworks, 4:30 p.m.

6-Kenmore/GI vs. 3-LID,

at Holiday Rinks, 5 p.m.

5-CASH vs. 4-HEWS,

at Harbor Center, 6 p.m.

Section VI semifinals

Tuesday, Feb. 5

lowest seed vs. 1-FLOP,

at Hamburg Nike, 3 p.m.

remaining seeds, at Northtown, 4:30 p.m.

Section VI championship

Wednesday, Feb. 6 at Northtown

Semifinal winners, 4:30 p.m.

NYSPHSAA Championships

at Harbor Center

Friday, Feb. 8

Semifinals

Section VI champ vs. X-Potsdam, 6 p.m.

III-Skaneateles vs. VII-Plattsburgh, 8 p.m.

Wrestling

All-Catholic Championships

at St. Mary’s

Team scores: St. Joe’s 323, St. Francis 312, Canisius 218, St. Mary’s 189, Gow 26.

Finals results

99: Luke Sheehan (SJ) d. Noah Rockensuess (C), 5-4. 106: Marko Kasiyan (SF) WBF Jerrison Chen (G), 0:47. 113: Logan Lauck (SF) d. Luke Brydges (C), 11-2. 120: Josh Kracker (C) d. Dallas Jackson (SJ), 4-3. 126: Trevor Sheehan (SM) d. Matt Ash (SM), 12-8. 132: Max Carrier (G) WBF Cody Franklin (C), 0:49. 138: Ben Parish (SJ) d. Slade Merk (SF), 6-3. 145: Ronnie Jones (SJ) WBF Jack Gordon (SF), 2:35. 152: Matt Baldwin (C) d. Dan Browning (SF), 19-7. 160: Parker Fay (SM) d. Shane Roberts (SF), 12-9. 170: Sullivan Walsh (SJ) d. Ben Jacobs (SF), 2-0. 182: Dominik Thomas (SF) WBF Louis Perrault (SJ), 1:11. 195: Matthew Werts d. Alex Rizun (SJ), med. forfeit. 220: Nolan Thomas (SF) WBF Charles Morrison (SJ), 5:53. 285: Caleb Lesswing (SJ) d. Eric Schon (SF), score unavailable.

MOW: Max Carrier (132), Gow.

Indoor track and field

Rock and Roll Throwoffs

at Lancaster

Boys shot put: Jonathan Surdej, Jonathan (Lancaster) 59-11.50. Boys weight throw: James Cocca (Averill Park) 65-3.50. Girls shot put: Natalia Surdej (Lancaster) 38-1. Girls weight throw: Surdej (Lancaster) 55-3.

Boys bowling

Section VI Invitational

Saturday at Airport Lanes

Team scores (30 teams): V-Rush-Henrietta 6160, W.S. West 6128, Orchard Park 5904, Clarence 5885, Niagara Falls 5832.

All Tournament Team: Brady Pohlman (Clarence) 1374, Dylan Andrzejewski (Depew) 1364, Declan Stiles (Orchard Park) 1341, Parker Hoyt (V-Rush-Henrietta) 1325, Spencer Guise (W.S. West) 1323.

High games: Bryce Burton (Pioneer) 266, Andrew Damiani (Wmsv. North) 258, Parker Flis (St. Francis) 258, Mike Weber (St. Joe’s) 258.

Girls bowling

Section VI Invitational

Saturday at Airport Lanes

Team scores (22 teams): Niagara Falls 5403, Lancaster 5389, Dunkirk 5337, Orchard Park 5332, Clarence 5140.

All Tournament Team: Sarah D’Angelo (Clarence) 1387, MacKenzie Yesis (Frontier) 1315, Melissa Large (Tonawanda) 1230, Hailey Streer (Iroquois) 1191, Sydney Skimmer (Alden) 1185.

High games: Rachel Wagner (Depew) 246, Anna Moran (Clarence) 244, Delany Horbett (Lancaster) 243.