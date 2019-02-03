HICKEY, Patricia Helena (Murphy)

Entered into eternal rest on January 21, 2019, surrounded by the presence and prayers of her family. Pat was born on September 23, 1936, in Buffalo, NY, to the late Michael Francis and Josephine Matilda (Gerritz) Murphy. She was raised in Buffalo and attended Buffalo State College for two years. One evening, while attending a broom dance, the same young man leapt to pick up her broom each time she dropped it. That man, Paul Patrick Hickey, became her beloved husband of 55 years on September 27, 1958, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Buffalo. Paul predeceased Pat in 2014. Pat and Paul raised three children in Buffalo, Albany, and White Plains, NY and Reston, VA. Pat kept an amazing house, always filled with the sweet aroma of masterfully fresh-baked pies, cookies and cakes. For most of her adult life, she was a member of the Daughters of St. Francis de Sales. She was an excellent model to each of her children of loving generosity towards one and all. In 2003, Pat and Paul retired to Virginia Beach, VA. Pat is survived by her three children and their spouses; John Kevin (Mary Denzel) Hickey of Virginia Beach, VA, Mary Frances (Norman Roos) of Danbury, CT, and Patricia "Tish" Jo (Don Smith) of Pagosa Springs, CO. She also leaves seven grandchildren; Elizabeth Eileen (Ryan) Hudy, Meghan Patricia and Thomas Paul Hickey, Mary Kate (Tyrone) Gordon and Norman Joseph "Joey" Roos (Tiffany Whitney) and Caroline Kateri and Marie Strongheart Smith. She also leaves one great-granddaughter, Ava Marie Gordon and two sisters, Jolene and Frances. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her sister, Eileen. A Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated at St. Patrick Church in Aurora, NY on Saturday, June 8th at 11 AM. Burial at St. Patrick's Cemetery in Aurora. Reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions in Pat's name to Marian Manor, 5345 Marian Lane, Virginia Beach, VA 23462.