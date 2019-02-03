HERON, Shirley T. (Thoemmes)

HERON - Shirley T. (nee Thoemmes)

January 10, 2019, at age 84. Devoted wife of the late William; mother of Mark P. Heron; daughter of the late Raymond and Edna Thoemmes. Shirley was a retired Dental Hygienist, well known throughout the rural dental clinics in Erie County. She was an avid volunteer and benefactor of SPCA of Erie County. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. (716-836-6500). Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com