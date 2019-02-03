Here's what nursing homes charge in New York

Nursing homes in New York State charge residents, on average, $117,000 to $157,000 a year.

Helen Hayes Rehabilitation Hospital, a small 25-bed, five-star nursing home in West Haverstraw in Rockland County, charged the highest average daily fee in 2017 out of more than 600 nursing homes in the state, according to the state Health Department. That facility told the state it charged private pay residents $1,929 a day on average. Helen Hayes is a state-operated rehabilitation hospital.

The chart below shows the average annual fee charged by nursing homes in each region of New York.