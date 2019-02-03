HANN, Arthur E., Jr.

January 25, 2019, age 99, of Boston, NY. Loving husband of 64 years to the late Raymonde; father of Steven (Cookie), Gary (Gloria C.), and Brian (Betty) Hann; cherished papa to several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brother of the late Gay (late Peter) Carr and late Marjorie (late Clayton) Obersheimer; survived by nieces Ellie Brocklehurst, Betty (late John) Gremer and favorite nephew David (Anne) Obersheimer; also survived by generations of great-nieces and nephews, here and in France, friends, and his family at the Boston Volunteer Fire Company. Interment will be at the National Cemetery in Bath, NY. A Celebration of Life will be held February 9, 2019 at the Boston Firehall, 6746 Mill St., Boston, NY 14025, from noon to 4:00 PM.