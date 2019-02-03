GERTZ, Eleanor Bertha (Weber)

GERTZ - Eleanor Bertha

(nee Weber)

January 30, 2019. Loving wife of the late Otto A. Gertz; beloved mother of Janet E. Gertz; sister of the late Lillian Coney, Bertha Kolbe, Clara Reed, and Bernice Kloesz; nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews also survive. Friends are invited to attend Services in Trinity Old Lutheran Church, 3445 Sheridan Dr., Tuesday morning at 10:30. Mrs. Gertz retired as an accountant and office manager, and volunteered for Meals on Wheels and many other services for the sick, elderly, and disabled, including reading for the blind. Please consider a gift to DeGraff Skilled Nursing Facility, Activities Department, Attn: C. Snyder, 445 Tremont St., North Tonawanda, NY 14120. Please share your online condolences at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com