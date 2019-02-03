GAZDA, Thaddeus A.

GAZDA - Thaddeus A. February 2, 2019, of Cheektowaga, NY; beloved son of the late John and Ida (Kolis) Gazda; dear brother of Alice (Louis) Castiglione, late Rose (late Walter) Ciacuich, Helen (late Henry) Obstarczyk, Emily (late Jerome) Marcinkowski, Stanley (Anne) Gazda, Eugenia (late Eugene) Murawski, Richard (Elizabeth), Bernard (Cornelia) Gazda; survived by many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews. Funeral Service from the BARRON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3025 William St., near Union Road, Cheektowaga, Wednesday at 10:15 AM and in Queen of Martyrs Church at 11. Family present Tuesday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM. Mr. Gazda was a US Army Korean Veteran. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Cheektowaga Police Benevolent Association.