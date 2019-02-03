GANGE, Cynthia L. (Savini)

GANGE - Cynthia L. (nee Savini)

Of West Seneca, entered into rest January 31, 2019; beloved mother of Mary (Eric) Rizzo and Caroline Gange; cherished grandmother of Vivienne; loving daughter of Amato "George" and the late Frances (nee Bibeault) Savini; dear sister of Connie Savini, Michael (Claire) Savini, David Savini, Paul (Kathy) Savini, Teresa (Bill Carbone) Savini, Elizabeth Sullivan and the late Susan Savini. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Monday from 3-7 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. John Vianney Church, 2950 Southwestern Blvd., Orchard Park, on Tuesday morning at 9:30 o'clock (please assemble at church). Interment Oakwood Cemetery, Penfield, NY. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com