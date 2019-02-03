FOIT, Andrew James Robert

FOIT - Andrew James Robert Age 29, January 28, 2019. Beloved son of Darcy (Christopher) Hitchcock and James Foit; dear brother of Erica (Douglas) Boehm; cherished grandson of Claramay Orndorff, late James Orndorff, and Marilyn (late Ronald) Foit; sweetheart of Allegra Bradberry; also survived by aunts, uncles, cousins, friends, and his extended family of caregivers at Terrace View Long-Term Care Facility. Family present Wednesday 4-7 pm at Perna, Dengler, Roberts Funeral Home, 1671 Maple Rd., Williamsville. Prayers offered at 7 pm. Interment at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Flowers declined. Donations to the ECMC Foundation appreciated.