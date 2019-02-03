FLUKER, Richard J.

FLUKER - Richard J. Of Hamburg, January 31, 2019. He was the eldest child of Ronald and Judith Fluker; father of Jacquelyn and Ronda; and brother of Debra, David, and Brian. Richard was a native of Boston, NY and proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps for 8 years. He worked for CertainTeed Corp for over 25 years. Richard was a proud and independent outdoorsman who enjoyed bow hunting, NASCAR, motorcycles, and rooting for the Bills and Sabres. He was a quiet man with a generous heart who will be sorely missed by family and friends. Family will be present to receive friends Monday 11 AM - 1 PM at the DONALD M. DEMMERLEY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 21 Pierce Ave., Hamburg, where a Funeral Service will immediately follow at 1 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Marine Corps Heritage Center. www.demmerleyfuneralhome.com