FLEMING, Mary E. (Schrecengost)

Of Gowanda, NY, entered into rest January 26, 2019, at age 83. Born September 6, 1935, in Rural Valley, PA, to Meril J. and Mary F. (Brown) Schrecengost. Beloved wife of 27 years to the late William G. Bittinger, and 29 years to the late Samuel D. Fleming. Loving mother of Randy (Pamela) Bittinger of Bradford, PA, Cathy (Richard) Rohrich of Perrysburg, NY, Sara (Kevin) Hughes of Angola, NY and David Bittinger of Angola, NY. Sister of Lyle Schrecengost of Milltown, MT, the late Frank (Kay) Schrecengost of Rural Valley, PA and late Lorraine Kay (Schrecengost) Shearer of New Castle, PA. Also survived by 13 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Mary loved sewing, quilting, crafts and her family. Services will be held at a future date. Arrangements by ADDISON FUNERAL HOME, INC.