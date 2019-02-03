Fire forces evacuation of Amherst apartment complex

The Boulevard Towers Apartment Complex in Amherst was evacuated Sunday morning after what appeared to be a kitchen fire, police said.

Officers arriving at about 10:30 a.m. found smoke in the Meyer Road building, in the Niagara Falls Boulevard-Maple Road area, and began evacuating residents. One resident was transported to Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital for evaluation due to smoke inhalation, police said, adding that the resident's condition did not appear to be serious. No officers or firefighters were injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. The fire inspector estimated damage to be $65,000 to the structure and $5,000 to the contents. The North Bailey Fire Department extinguished the blaze with the help of the Brighton, Eggertsville, Getzville and Ellicott Creek fire departments.