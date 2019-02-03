FINGER, Thomas

FINGER - Thomas Eugene On December 29, 2018, Thomas Eugene Finger passed away peacefully in Portland, Oregon after a battle with cancer. Throughout the joys and challenges in his life, he lived with kindness, humor, generosity, and deep love for his family. Born in Buffalo, NY on September 16, 1947, he was the second child of Harold May Finger and Roberta Helen Finger (nee Stanes). He spent many happy years in Western New York with his extended family, and recalled with fondness playing in the pine tree woods, hiking around the family cabin in Franklinville, and playing on the Eden Raiders, Boston Town and SUNY Buffalo baseball teams - often with his best friend and brother Dave. He married Kathleen Ann Szabo (nee Bak), who survives him, and with whom he shared two children. After the birth of his children Thomas David and Christina, he relocated to Allen, Texas where he met and married his second wife Stacy Erin Finger (nee Bacon). They shared a long marriage of love, service, and deep conversation. Thomas worked in systems management for Electronic Data Systems and later Hewlett-Packard, retiring in 2012. He and Stacy then moved to Portland, Oregon where he enjoyed his retirement exploring nature and his new city. He will be remembered in many ways. Some might recall him with a smile, cracking a joke. Others may remember the way he'd reach out to everybody, taking the time to chat with stranger and friend alike. From his best friends to those at his favorite greasy spoons and cafes, he was beloved by all that knew him, and he will be greatly missed. He was preceded in death by his wife Stacy; parents Harold and Roberta; and siblings David Harold Finger, Susan Ann Finger, and Daniel Robert Finger. He is survived by his children Thomas David Finger and Christina Ann Shipley (nee Finger); grandson Jarek Thomas Pierson; sister Karen Sue Murrett (nee Finger) and her husband James Lawrence Murrett; and mother-in-law Jenice Bacon (nee Mehaffey). A memorial will be held this summer in Hamburg, NY, date and location to be determined. Condolences and questions about the memorial may be directed to thomaseugenefingermemorial@gmail.com.