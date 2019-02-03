FARLEY, Robert F., Sr.

FARLEY - Robert F., Sr. January 29, 2019, at age 84. Beloved husband of 60 years to Alice L. (nee Pinter) Farley; devoted father of Carolyn (Christopher) Strang, Sharon Farley Shank and Robert F. Jr. (Julie) Farley; loving grandfather of Ryan (Nina) Strang, Matthew (Allison) Strang, Peter Shank, Noelle Shank and Sophia Farley; dear brother of the late Verna Glock, Raymond Farley, Ruth Fleming, Vincent Farley, and Rita Brodniak; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Services will be held at a later date. If desired, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. (716) 836-6500. Please share your condolences at www.AMIGONE.com