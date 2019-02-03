ESCH, Shirley Joan (Young)

January 31, 2019, devout mother of Michael, Nancy (David) Zajdel and Colleen (Donald) Silverthorn; wife of the late Lawrence Esch; loving grandmother of Alexander Zajdel, Cherise (Patrick) Keane, Andrew (Maya) Zajdel, Christopher (Amanda) Silverthorn, and Aaron (Joseph Witkowski) Zajdel; loving great-grandmother (GG) of Mason, Ryan, Louisa, Bentley, Matthew, Blaire, and Clara; devoted daughter of the late Matilda (Gordon Young) Kieser; dear sister of the late Audrey (Jerrold) Jacobs, dear aunt of many loving nieces and nephews; close friend of Carol Farrington; best friend of the late Lenore (Lee) Gaiek. Awaiting her in Paradise was a lifelong collection of spoiled animals. Shirley was an ardent supporter of Doctors Without Borders. Shirley donated her body to the UB Anatomical Gift Program.