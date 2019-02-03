Erie County Real Estate Transactions

Following are real estate transactions over $5,000 as listed in records of the Erie County clerk’s office for the week ending Dec. 21.

AKRON

• 37 Brooklyn St., Karen Lumia to Todd K. Esposito, $147,000.

ALDEN

• 144 Glendale Terrace, June E. Dussault to Leah C. Bernal, $188,000.

• 1686 Baxter Ave., George A Porter Irrevocable Trust 101613 Tr to Sarah Stanley, $155,000.

• 13423 Irving St., Heather M. Mandell; Joseph H. Mandell to Kenneth Scotland, $145,000.

• 1476 Elm St., Laura O. Airey; Laura P. Airey; Ralph S. Airey; Catherine A. Iacona to Ryan D. Airey, $140,000.

• 1627 Meadow Drive, Stephen R. Lamantia; Lori Mcnamara; Lori E. Mcnamara; William Mcnamara; William J. Mcnamara to Lsf8 Master Participation Trust Tr; US Bank Trust NA Tr, $137,900.

• 3811 South Newstead Road, Elizabeth Fix; Kenneth Fix to Jerry L. Eleczko; Nicole A. Huber, $85,000.

• 1846 Arlington Drive, Candy A. Schweitzer; Charles J. Schweitzer to Jeffrey Avery, $12,500.

• Vl Westcott Ave., Betty B. Gregoire; Betty J. Gregoire; Christopher P. Gregoire to Bayview of Alden, $12,000.

AMHERST

• 4220 Bailey Ave., Buffalo Harley Davidson to Of Amherst Town, $1,700,000.

• 53 Beckford Court, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Edward F. Russo, $663,280.

• 17 Beckford Court, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Nancy Hamill Golightly Revocable Trust 120216 Tr, $527,737.

• 2362-2366 Sweet Home Road, North Forest Properties # 5 to Essex Homes of WNY, $500,000.

• 16 Stonebridge Drive, Ryan Homes of New York to Angela M. Menzies; Dale H. Menzies, $498,445.

• 5 Rana Court, Jeffrey M. Fine; Tammy M. Fine to Christopher J. Mullane, $494,999.

• 196-f Northill Drive, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Gina M. Lafountain, $391,421.

• 128 Fox Hunt Lane, Barbara J. Kalec; James F. Kalec to Cortney B. Wehling; Loren John Wehling, $390,000.

• 6 Contessa Court, Elizabeth Gordon; Glenn Gordon to Michael T. Farrell Jr.; Salishia Farrell, $375,000.

• 43 Brookshire Court, Yong Li; Xia Tang to Svetoslav P. Valkanov, $375,000.

• 42 Dutchmill Lane, Carol A. Beck; Frederick K. Beck to Kathleen A. Guzzetta; Myron B. Hickok, $365,000.

• 43 Bauman Road, Donald J. Cotler to Panagiotis Anastasopoulos; Chaido Kati, $361,000.

• 15 Morgan Parkway, Robert A&betty J Mathien Revocable Living Trust 110892 Tr to Daniel J. Mathien; Lori Ann Mathien, $360,000.

• 328 Countryside Lane, Timothy P. Mondello to Kenneth L. Bostick; Luisa D. Johnson, $306,250.

• 196-c Northill Dr 1422, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Daniel G. Hull; Judith M. Hull, $294,099.

• 172-d Northill Drive, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Camille A. Zdanowski; Joel R. Zdanowski, $288,881.

• 420 Berryman Drive, Robert L. Blake to Andalyn M. Courtney; David H. Courtney, $287,000.

• 46 Wyndrock Lane, Myroslawa Dmytrijuk; Wolodymyr Dmytrijuk to Keith V. Oliveri, $285,000.

• 115 Misty Lane, Catherine Fines-Wenzler; Anthony Wenzler to Dayoung Choi; Barry Setiawan, $277,500.

• 188 Ranch Trail, Kimberly A. Dix; William E. Dix to Clara Liparisa, $272,500.

• 24 Caspian Court, Patrick M. Corbett to Jyothsna Karthik; Ranjit Naataanmai Malli, $265,000.

• 388 North Ellicott Creek Road, Peter Romano Wellington to Josephine Ruth Anstey; David Eric Pape, $260,000.

• 132 Berwick Lane, Michael Rizzo to Neves Da Silva Guilherme, $255,000.

• 327 Burroughs Drive, Tjm of WNY to Benjamin R. Titus; Lindy D. Titus, $252,000.

• 157 Altair Drive, Barbara A. Weiss; David F. Weiss to Steven R. Rupp, $252,000.

• 27 Aster Place, Carmela M. Deahna; Jay Deahna; Ronald T. Deahna; Scott Deahna to Rolf Ernest Christensen, $247,000.

• 53 Kingswaye Drive, Anne I. Mcilroy; Kenneth Mcilroy to William Tyler Englert; Sarah Elizabeth Notaro, $245,000.

• 12 Woodpointe Run, Albert M. Brusetti; Anna J. Brusetti to Caren I. Weinstein, $229,900.

• 190 Amherstdale Road, Pro Source Property Solutions; Pro Source Property Solutions to James R. Brogan; Brooke E. Salvatore, $229,000.

• 40 Rosedale Boulevard, Stephen Dowling; Katherine M. Luce to Jennifer A. Martin; Daniel Schieber, $220,000.

• 2791 Tonawanda Creek Road, Kimberly B. Smith to Kathryn M. Fonzi; Ryan J. Fonzi, $215,000.

• 957 Robin Road, Timothy B. Shanahan to Gina Calamita, $205,000.

• 164 Allenhurst Road, Jason Kennerly; Tracy L. Kennerly to Alexandra H. Rodbourn; Zachary W. Rodbourn, $197,500.

• 297 Walton Drive, Alexandra S. Leo to Andrea V. Mortimer; Jay M. Mortimer, $191,000.

• 1000 North French Road, Gladys E. Spielberger; Hans F. Spielberger to Krista Vollmer; Shaun Vollmer, $190,000.

• 2095 Kensington Ave., Satish Arora to North Frontier, $185,000.

• 219 Caesar Boulevard, Francis A. Fink Jr. to Kathleen M. Luce; Scott E. Luce, $185,000.

• 1240 North French Road, James Alessi to Ty J. Gajewski, $182,000.

• 169 Delamere Road, Palma M. Mariano to Dominique Cellini; Jamie Walkowiak, $178,000.

• 84 Huxley Drive, Klopp Barbara M Obrien; Paul Klopp to Christopher C. Voglmayr; Mary F. Voglmayr, $175,000.

• 35 Bauman Road, Kenneth J. Wilson Jr. to Lauren Hastings; Alex Heller, $175,000.

• 165 Avalon Drive, Charlene Louise Pieri to Heidi S. Rotella, $172,000.

• 1007 East Saratoga Road, John J. Lis to Christopher R. Barry; Laurie A. Barry, $170,000.

• 1106 Netherton Court, Brandee E. Aquilino to Tihomir Duic, $165,000.

• 4030 Bailey Ave., Heidi P. Jacobs; Scott Jacobs to Nicholas Christian Vest; Vest Tasha Ayame Moori, $165,000.

• 86 The Paddock, Soundview Home Loan Trust 2007-Opt3 Asset-Backed Certificates&see; Wells Fargo Bank NA Tr to Allpro Service, $164,801.

• 30 Hillcrest Road, Lc Strategic Realty to Michael Barber; Wende J. Barber, $154,000.

• 27 Springville Ave., Annette Kicinski to Buffalo Callodine, $148,000.

• 646 Emerson Drive, Joesph Juliano to Greenlane Court, $133,000.

• 111 Ridgewood Drive, Kenneth J. Walters to Jennifer E. Busch, $125,000.

• 33 Hennepin Road, HUD to Michael R. Guarino, $111,555.

• 125 Dellwood Road, Secretary of Veterans Affairs; United States of America to Lc Strategic Realty, $107,001.

• 19 Stonebridge Drive, Stonebridge Estates to Ryan Homes of New York, $104,000.

• 4623 Chestnut Ridge Road, Donna M. Bruce to Xin Zhang, $87,000.

• 152 Bennington Road, Carol Bosch; Kathleen Michalek; John J. Szymaszek Jr. to Craig J. Schreck; Stephanie L. Schreck, $80,000.

• 1251 Charlesgate Circle, Bella Development to Jason A. Santiago, $73,000.

• 5565 Millersport Hwy, Joseph L. Maciejewski; County of Erie to Cardinal Points Development, $52,000.

• 3912 Bailey Ave., Iris V. Contreras-Munoz; Keith B. Schulefand to Bennett Enterprises of Buffalo, $50,765.

ANGOLA

• 6 Beverly Drive, Jenna Kober; Kyle A. Kober to Richard H. Derouche Jr., $137,000.

• 109 North Main St., John Gehrke to Mcrw Properties, $62,500.

AURORA/EAST AURORA

• 22 Gypsy Lane, Diane F. Bernhardi; William C. Bernhardi to Joshua D. Assad; Julia M. Assad, $405,000.

• 243 Cazenovia St., Patricia A. Kline to Kathryn A. Deegan; Neal H. Young, $369,900.

• 242 Cazenovia St., Janet L. Plummer to Patricia A. Kline, $290,000.

• 872 Porterville Road, Donald G. Imhof Jr.; Theresa Imhof to Christopher M. Ignatowski; Lori A. Ignatowski, $263,000.

• 524 Girard Ave., Kevin J. Brown to Coleen Lawless; Joseph Lawless, $250,000.

• 41 Hamlin Ave., Calvin A. Schilling to 41 Hamlin, $225,000.

• 222 Ellicott Road, Christopher M. Ignatowski; Lori A. Ignatowski to Jacob Mcclure, $140,000.

BOSTON

• 9251 State Road, John Kester; Karon L. Kester; Franklin A. Stachowiak to Lsf8 Master Participation Trust Tr; US Bank Trust NA Tr, $419,503.

• 7231 Tricia Lane, Daniel J. Regan; Kathleen M. Regan to Katherine E. Frascella; Timothy Frascella, $240,000.

BRANT

• 10894 Mile Block Road, Guy Breton; Guy S. Breton; Miranda D. Breton; Miranda Breton; Vincent Lotempio to 6831 Seneca St. , $60,100.

BUFFALO

• 1067 Grant St., Sapphire Properties dba; Sapphire Properties of WNY to 1067 Grant St. , $1,350,000.

• 224 Parkridge, Fox View to Plutus Development, $1,134,000.

• 38 Hallam, Kent A. Lieber; Margaret B. Lieber to Jessica Ross Friedeman; Friedeman William Brooks Jr, $856,000.

• 239 Lafayette Ave., Dolores R. Mesi; Leonard Mesi to 1893 Development, $567,500.

• 1291 Hertel, Melina Napoli; Russell Napoli to Buffalo Sheet Metal, $550,000.

• 104 Rivermist Drive, Kathleen Burns; Kathleen M. Burns to Brookfield Relocation, $530,000.

• 104 Rivermist Drive, Brookfield Relocation to Rodney Glenn Wright, $530,000.

• 412 Virginia St., Rioux Revocable Trust to Charles J. Winkler, $520,000.

• 106 Rachel Vincent Way, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Joseph P. Guagliardo; Michael Slyder, $516,876.

• 93 Rachel Vincent Way, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Haydee L. Rivera; Michael A. Rivera, $450,417.

• 182 Colvin Ave., James D. Ziccarelli to Warren W. Michelsen, $440,000.

• 203 Morris Ave., Judith Baskin to Molly Violante; Timothy Violante, $415,000.

• 88 Rachel Vincent Way, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Gregory S. Vukelic; Tara A. Vukelic, $399,050.

• 136 Rachel Vincent Way, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Amanda J. Borellis; Stephanie M. Borellis, $359,875.

• 76 Rachel Vincent Way, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Xiaolan Chen; Fangyu Zhang, $351,683.

• 87 Prospect, Mary E. Finn; Patrick J. Finn to Thomas Michael Clark, $345,000.

• 23 Park, Michael Graham to Christopher Caughell; Dana Watson, $329,900.

• 151 Woodward Av, Kristi D. Boeckmann; Tore Boeckmann to Jay A. Organek; Megan F. Organek, $293,900.

• 129 Holden Ave., Strickler Development Group to Elim Townhomes Housing Development Fund Company, $284,700.

• 142 Sixteenth St., 296 Stockbridge to Kristen Moore; Craig Snoeyink, $280,000.

• 144 Shoshone St., Meagan M. Mcpartland to Collyn D. Christian, $265,000.

• 717 Columbus Parkway, Robert A. Mecca to Melanie B. Roy, $238,500.

• 344 Hoyt St., Christopher Slipko; Heather Slipko to Erin L. Copping; Luke W. Copping, $237,000.

• 220 Linden Ave., James P. Keeley; Karen R. Keeley to William Amsel; Natalya Vrbsky, $230,000.

• 272 Virginia St., Virginia Development to Buffalo Hispanic Management Company, $220,000.

• 42 Avery Ave., Douglas J. Morrison to Dennis C. Tybor Jr.; Gabriella F. Tybor, $206,042.

• 230 Potomac, James Bargnesi; Michael Maywalt to Earl Altheide; Amy J. Roberts, $200,000.

• 53 Huntley Road, Caitlyn V. Dragon; Kevin C. Lesh to Mykiel Wilkie, $190,000.

• 313 Cumberland, Robert Cattarin Jr. to Christopher Palen, $186,100.

• 432 Crescent, David Oddo; Stellamaris Properties to Wkb Properties, $185,000.

• 297 Taunton Place, Michael C. Canazzi to Jenner A. Hazzan; Pauline Anna Konarski, $185,000.

• 53 Brinton St., Lagreta Collins; Lagretta Collins to Kevin Harris; Tina Michelle Harris, $180,851.

• 674 Mckinley Parkway, Kevin M. Mcdermott; Mary Rose Mcdermott to Vladimir Sabayev; Ilona Trosman, $169,500.

• 114 Choate, Kathryn M. Hanrahan to Joshua R. Piegay, $164,084.

• 188 Hughes Ave., Albertha F. Kelley to Robert P. Trank, $158,000.

• 679 Eggert Road, Tyrone L. Johnson to Campbell Kerry Ann T, $158,000.

• 2205 Niagara, Radioactive Cycles to M Property Holdings, $150,000.

• 877 Niagara St., Paula Schinkel to Jameson T. Richard, $150,000.

• 879 Niagara, Paula Schinkel; Richard P. Schinkel to Jameson T. Richard, $150,000.

• 715 Abbott Road, Roberta L. Acquard; Roberta L. Solly to Samuel Osmond, $145,000.

• 59 Wyandotte, Alla Tsygyrlash; Pavel Tsygyrlash to Raw Reh, $144,000.

• 355 Weimar, Paul J. Castronovo to Gary J. Ptak; Amy L. Smardz, $135,000.

• 71 Stewart, William J. Walters Jr. to Laree S. Hendricks, $130,000.

• 36 Robins, Doris Krause to Brian Beck, $127,800.

• 69 Koester, George Vegas; Maureen J. Vegas to James Adam Hohl; Jillian Dawn Kukulka, $120,900.

• 852 Niagara St., Charles Cino Irrevocable Trust Tr to Bassam Ramadan, $120,000.

• 1488 Kensington Ave., Eleanor L Held Revocable Trust 062414 Tr to Sonja Jackson, $115,000.

• 555 Marilla St., Robert J. Thie to Nicholas L. Magretta, $115,000.

• 134 Roesch, Erick R. Carr; Stacey A. Carr to Brandon J. Schmitt, $110,000.

• 90 Ideal, Dina Marie Cybulski to Edwin Padilla Jr.; Vanessa L. Padilla, $110,000.

• 36 Culver, Anthony V. Lucernoni; Joan L. Lucernoni to Amanda Hoffstetter, $106,000.

• 36 Guernsey, Kenneth Smith to Hussin Mohamed Siddiq Ali, $105,000.

• 178 Albany, Louis Castellanos; Luis Castellanos; Adelaida Juez to Santiago Negroni, $105,000.

• 262 Grape, Raynardo R. Shedrick Jr.; Tanika R. Shedrick to Steven Holihan; Alisen Fleuries Mistell, $105,000.

• 535 Exchange, 576 Associates to Roar Logistics, $100,000.

• 44 Ruspin Ave., Scott J. Bizub; Elnora Goggins to Nyj Realty, $98,000.

• 168 Holly, Robert M. Michalski to Andrew Robert Michalski, $92,000.

• 377 Doat, Michael A. Seaman; City of Buffalo to Pacific Construction New York, $89,000.

• 203 Chester St., Russotto Properties to Ronald S. Rusinek, $88,000.

• 596 Winspear Ave., Demetria C. Bacote to Jessica M. Addison, $86,000.

• 781 Northampton, Decent Property NY to United Fulton Enterprises, $84,000.

• 117 Kenefick Ave., Lisa A. Kieso; Lisa A. Laks to Jessica M. Oconnor; John P. Oconnor, $82,000.

• 42 Kamper Ave., Truman Property Holdings I to Shirley Giraldo, $80,000.

• 189 Stevenson St., Helen M. Ahlers; Anna K. Goodall to South Buffalo Holdings, $80,000.

• 342 Minnesota Ave., Alexis Hr Bordeaux; Almarie Hr Fields; Johnson Allisa Marie Hr; Johnson Patricia I Dec to Njcc-Nys Erie County Community Restoration Fund, $78,000.

• 23 Archer, Foot Group to Ronald Rizzo; Sarah Rizzo, $77,500.

• 30 Morris Ave., Queen City Visions to Sultan Ali, $74,000.

• 725 Perry, Tayrona Development to Robert M. Karp, $70,000.

• 200 Northland, Howard G. Powell to Sewit Bereket, $68,100.

• 128 Longnecker, Deucemont to A&z Bd, $67,000.

• 100 St Marys, James Ruffin; Julia Ruffin to Fakrul Islam, $62,000.

• 8 Weiss, Rafael Omar Gomez; Christopher M. Jankowski to Esb Group, $60,101.

• 690 La Salle, David M. Stallings; Eloise L. Stallings to Goodyear Realty USA, $60,000.

• 59 Wex Ave., Farin to Ox Real Estate, $53,250.

• 54 Lester St., Richard S. Juda Jr.; John Steingasser to Ashley Soto, $52,915.

• 422 East St., Michael F. Hycner to Four Points Property Maagement, $50,000.

• 185 Hampshire St., John Slusarczyk to Al Dawood Mohammed Khodeir, $50,000.

• 445 East Amherst St., April Hr Calvin; Earl Est Parker; Louis P. Violanti; E P Hr to Vision Niagara International, $48,751.

• 1030 Kensington, Clive Hodgson; Ethna Hodgson to William Moore, $45,127.

• 113 Eckhert, Michael A. Seaman; City of Buffalo to Nndg Buffalo I, $43,000.

• 104 Davidson, Michael A. Seaman; City of Buffalo to Rawshan Ara, $43,000.

• 16 Fisher, My Sunrise Investment to Dhanmati Ram, $42,000.

• 35 Allegany, Tonya Antoinette Rios to Mohammad B. Alam, $42,000.

• 167 East, Queen City Invest to Shape Investments, $42,000.

• 103 Clay St., Joan Belnavis-Sewell; Selvyn Sewell to Cutting Edge Holdings, $41,000.

• 461 Winslow, Mustafizur Rahman to Bengals Contracting, $40,000.

• 44 Sidney, Tmaria to Foyzur Rahman, $40,000.

• 110 Newburgh, Farhana Rahman to Tahmina Akhtar; Ayesha Rahman, $40,000.

• 43 Wex, Thu Tam Nguyen to Suzanne Kastner; Edward Pantera, $39,900.

• 43 Girard Place, Golden Blue to Sarwar Hossain, $38,000.

• 101 Thatcher, Keith Canazzi to Ikramul Alam, $38,000.

• 268 Wood, Vision Niagara International to Jesmin Nahar Hira, $38,000.

• 34 Gorski, Louis A. Haremski; Jason Zwolinkiewicz to Esb Group, $36,700.

• 33 Briscoe, Paul Yocum Ira Ben; Horizon Trust Company Cust to Abul M. Hoque, $35,000.

• 108 Aldrich, Phillip R. Kost to James Harrier, $35,000.

• 310 Minnesota, Thomas M. Mcdermott; Ralph Mohr to Bcg Nadlan, $34,300.

• 42 Fennimore, Pearline Brown; Nicholas B. Robinson to Bcg Nadlan, $33,600.

• 54 Brewster, Michael A. Seaman; City of Buffalo to Naimul Hassan, $33,000.

• 304 Davey, Michael A. Seaman; City of Buffalo to Rasheda Akhtar; Asifur Rahman, $33,000.

• 54 Briscoe, Stefan Kablak to Abdus Satter Khan, $33,000.

• 391 Hinman Ave., Marion Balanti to Judith L. Voit, $32,000.

• 234 Schuele Ave., Hx-Yn to Taherul Islam, $32,000.

• 842 Woodlawn, Abdul M. Mia; Abdul Mannan Mia to Alam Ara Yasmin, $30,000.

• 124 Sattler Ave., Mohammad Anisuzzaman to Luthpur N. Begum, $30,000.

• 261 Gold St., Pam A. Grzedzicki; Patricia Aadm Grzedzicki; Patricia Murdock to Brandon Carboni, $30,000.

• 84 Domedion Ave., Queen City Invest to Abdul Mannan; Foyzur Rahman, $28,000.

• 898 Delavan East, Buffalo Erie Niagara Land Improvement Corporation to Abdul Khalique, $26,786.

• 45 Bennett Vill, Osama Abdellatif to Md Aminur Rashid; Muhammed Bazlur Rashid, $26,500.

• 461 Schiller, La Madre to Little Injun, $25,000.

• 23 Lewis, Shirley R. Ring to Theresa Smith Goldfuss; Glen Miller, $20,000.

• 343 Rhode Island, City of Buffalo to Hlg, $18,000.

• 97 Davidson Ave., Theven Solutions to Cesa Ben Z111731; Cesa Ben Z111734; Equity Trust Company Cust, $17,000.

• 573 Military, Anthony John Capozzi to Edwin R. Rivera Jr.; Krista M. White, $10,000.

• 29 South, Donald Leon Diehl; Mildred Ann Diehl to Ali Aljamali, $6,000.

• 211 Keystone, Prymont Trade Links to Shaikh Abu Jafar, $5,500.

CHEEKTOWAGA

• 2769 Broadway St., 2769 Broadway Partners to Broadway Warehouse 2769, $2,900,000.

• 10-20 French Road, Mti North Campus to 10 French, $1,265,000.

• 1617 Kensington Ave., Greenlane Court to Plutus Development, $1,225,000.

• 30 French Road, Mti North Campus to 30 French, $920,000.

• 50 French Road, Mti North Campus to 50 French, $815,000.

• 34 Ely Road, Joseph M. Draicchio to Amy Lynn Hemenway; Charles R. Hemenway; Sheila Y. Hemenway, $330,000.

• 70 Strasmer Road, Jerome D. Bettcker; Jerome Daniel Bettcker to Karen Chassin; Robert Chassin, $195,700.

• 17 Eagle Terrace, George K. Hess; Marylou W. Hess to Karen Gunzl, $190,000.

• 119 Hemenway Road, Barbara Null; Barbara T. Null; Robert A. Scalione to Maroon Plains Trust Tr; US Bank NA Tr, $182,106.

• 34 Wainwright Road, Fmh Collections to Alyssa Kowalski, $175,000.

• 85 Rondelay Drive, Thomas J. Dempsey to Samantha E. Evans; Mark J. Maulucci, $175,000.

• 48 Fradine Drive, Patricia A. Gregoire; Philip J. Gregoire to Jason A. Tulowitzki, $172,000.

• 157 Castlewood Drive, Stephanie L. Sawicki; Stephanie L. Sawicki-Mark to Daniel M. Hanzlian; Jessica Hanzlian, $162,000.

• 9 Binner, Hedwig M. Stephens to Susan J. Pugh, $160,000.

• 51 Janine Court, Michele M. Fulcomer; Wayne C. Lesinski to Deborah J. Pattison; Hugh D. Smith Sr., $159,900.

• 498 Lamarck Drive, Kariel R. Coffey; Shawn M. Coffey to Michael E. Ringler, $158,000.

• 116 Fairelm Lane, Cathreen Bhatti to Chantel L. Jankowski; Nicholas A. Jankowski II, $156,500.

• 39 Awood Place, Marc A. Garrison to Dominick P. Canzoneri, $155,900.

• 58 Sherry Drive, Gary Cardinale to Donald G. Imhof Jr., $155,000.

• 275 Bennett Road, Paul Rousseau; Keith B. Schulefand to Vreo Holdings, $150,435.

• 126 Transithill Drive, Lindsay R. Batrowny to Justin P. Juzdowski, $150,000.

• 17 Jane Lane, Matthew P. Marini to Ken J. Nowak, $149,485.

• 275 Mcnaughton Ave., Thomas J. Dalfonso to Shawn Rhoderick; Stephanie Rhoderick, $145,000.

• 48 Isabelle Road, Gregory C. Duerr to Kathleen A. Dion, $140,000.

• 47 Avery Place, Dag Group to Tipu Meah, $140,000.

• 19 Claude Drive, Dolores Barbaritz to Amber N. Caros, $138,000.

• 215 Aris Ave., Brandon Gamble to Ellen Foegen, $135,000.

• 71 Betty Lou Lane, Norma E. Walsh to Kerry E. Jay, $130,000.

• 91 Woodridge Ave., Kyle Steven Gordon; Megan Marie Gordon to Morgan A. Mika, $130,000.

• 84 Oakwood Drive, Lenora R. Servos to Annamarie Weber; Randel R. Weber, $130,000.

• 123 Meadowbrook Parkway, Marcella Krasinski; Stephan A. Krasinski to Eric Eugene Himmelsbach; Melissa J. Himmelsbach, $125,000.

• 142 Griffith St., Syed Sajid to Nasrin Akter Hasan, $120,000.

• 27 Peoria Ave., Norivette Delvalle to Tiona-Meche Brice, $117,021.

• 200 Atlantic Ave., Paul M. Moskal to Eric J. Witkowski, $114,000.

• 76 Bernice Drive, Nancy L. Augustyn to Dennis S. Longo; Kimberlee A. Longo, $110,000.

• 42 Wayne Terrace, Mark Twarog to Greenlane Court, $107,500.

• 696 Maryvale Drive, Leonard M. Fracassi; Laurie A. Walsh to Christine Walsh; Jeffery Walsh, $100,000.

• 46 Reo Ave., Michael A. Drozdowski; Tessa M. Drozdowski; Michael A. Wright to Christopher M. Overholt; Donna Overholt, $92,000.

• 12 Starcrest Drive, Benjamin D. Johnson to Quinclon Davis, $89,900.

• 8 Hillsboro Road, Christiana Trust Tr; Pretium Mortgage Acquisition Trust Tr; Wilmington Savings Fund Society Fsb Tr dba to Stonegate Residential, $75,750.

• 15 Robert Court, Linda A. Shincarick; Michael A. Shincarick; Linda A. Smith to Amy L. Arnold; James Garbarino, $75,000.

• 20 Blick St., Dawn M. Walker to Anita R. Fox; Angela L. Molnar, $70,000.

• 92 Mapleview Road, Wiliam F. Krieger; William Krieger; Franklin Stachowiak to Lc Strategic Realty, $66,001.

• 6 Colby St., Lsf9 Master Participation Trust Tr; US Bank Trust NA Tr to Wolcott Development, $62,500.

• 581 Beach Road, Nrz Reo Vi Corp to Fran Jayne, $61,000.

• 173 Francis Ave., Frank F. Bosa to Nunzio J. Ferrucci; Shari Ferrucci, $60,000.

• 115 Hedwig St., Candice A. Geary; Steven R. Geary to Firoza Begum, $60,000.

• 24 Dania Drive, Karen A. Staebell to Dennis K. Stange; Jane Stange, $60,000.

• 39 Wanda Ave., David L. Rapp; David Lee Rapp to Mohammed Rahman Wahidun, $45,000.

CLARENCE

• 7041 Transit Road, 7041 Transit Road to Autism Learning Partners, $670,000.

• 5454 Marguerites Way, Forbes Homes to Brian J. Schultz; Michele P. Schultz, $547,736.

• 5340 Glenview Drive, Forbes Homes to Neil Gallivan; Rebecca Gallivan, $452,899.

• 9566 English Ivy Court, Elizabeth Dohring; Elizabeth U. Dohring; Robert J. Dohring to Cheryl A. Smith; Gerald F. Smith Jr., $445,000.

• 8170 Old Post Road East, Joseph A. Desimone; Pierrette N. Desimone to Melissa Ray-Schaefer, $349,000.

• 4685 Greenbriar Road, Sarwat Khawar; Zarafshan A. Rahman; Zarasfshan Rahman to Peter A. Petrella; Rachel R. Petrella, $237,400.

COLLINS

• 2273 Orchard Place, J Richard Murphy Living Trust 092397 Tr to Brandy L. Adamczyk, $85,000.

CONCORD

• 11848 Summit Lane, Janice D. Knight to Jason D. Tornillo; Rebekah A. Tornillo, $115,000.

• 32 Ridge Trl, Cooper Mr; Nationstar Mortgage dba to Cheryl Raymond-Spencer; Maurice Spencer, $48,750.

EDEN

• 2900 East Pleasant Ave., Lynne Collard; Lisa A. Fox; Marilyn Schreiber to Tamara Romano; David E. Zglinicki Jr., $155,000.

ELMA

• 555 Pound Road, Craig R. Perkins to 555 Pound Road, $480,000.

• 1131 Bullis Road, Charles S. Cichon to 1131 Bullis Road, $310,000.

• 2511 Woodard Road, Chad Barry; Michael Boll to Jenna M. Sullivan; Neil C. Sullivan, $270,000.

• 3 Terrace Lane, Linda M. Cullen; Linda M. Hall to Ethan G. Hansen; Julianne M. Hansen, $245,000.

• 6401 Clinton St., State of New York Mortgage Agency to Milton Koutsandreas, $131,122.

• 131 Oakgrove Court, Peter J Schuch Jr Irrevocable Trust Tr to Eric M. Schuch, $115,201.

• Vacant land 7280 Seneca St., Richard J. Attea; Robert E Clapp Revocable Trust Agreement 031703 Tr to Karen A. Zygmunt; Robert A. Zygmunt, $35,000.

EVANS

• 9590 Point Breeze Drive, Marjorie A. Mauer; Richard Mauer to Cms Holdings, $350,000.

• 1622 Old Manor Drive, Joseph C. Sutton Jr.; Karen L. Sutton; Jacquelin Lee Sutton-Reese to Cynthia Elvin; Ronald Elvin, $247,000.

• 900 Lake St., Kristina A. Atti; Richard H. Derouche Jr. to Tisheena L. Jimerson, $193,000.

• 1396 Independence Drive, William C. Deuble to Benjamin D. Johnson, $116,000.

• 9896 Redwing St., Daniels David W Est; Philip A. Milch to Kimberly A. Hulburd, $56,214.

• 198 Reeves Road, Nicholas S. Mcmillan to Craig Durham; Edward Durham, $12,500.

GOWANDA

• 243 Buffalo St., Michael A. Jones; Rosalinda P. Jones to Deborah Knupfer Supplemental Needs Trust, $70,000.

GRAND ISLAND

• 131 Oakridge Road, Cheryl M. Cardone to Christine M. Salada; Christopher M. Salada, $325,000.

• 1554 Allenton Place, Lisa M. Fagan to Mary A. Henderson; Robert J. Hirsch, $310,000.

• 1796 Bedell Road, Beatrice D. Mason; Donald F. Mason to Jason Kennerly; Tracy Kennerly, $295,000.

• 30 Fernwood Lane, Robert A. Burgio; Karen G. Namaste to Oleg Zherebilov, $274,000.

• 2225 Second St., Oleg Zherebilov; Yelena Zherebilov to Martin J. Napier; Wendy K. Napier, $180,000.

• 1583 West River Parkway, Jack G. Guenther Jr. to Maureen P. Phillips, $172,000.

• 1456 East Park Road, Angela Marie Christopher to Walter Dean Bowser; James King; Janet King, $169,000.

• 430 East River Road, James Spano; Sharon Spano to Amanda M. Spano, $156,500.

• 1986 Broadway, Craig L. Walker; John C. Walker; Michael J. Walker to Melissa D. Stuber, $120,000.

• 389 Quarry Run, Gun Creek to Ryan Homes of New York, $67,350.

• 98 The Commons, Jem Development to Anne Wild; Joseph Wild, $20,000.

HAMBURG

• 5447 Old Lakeshore Road, Phyllis A. Carriere; Vincent Carriere to Emily R. Handschumaker; Scott E. Handschumaker, $407,000.

• 2242 Winterberry Drive, Kimberly L. Stefaniak to Larry C. Tyger; Larry J. Tyger, $304,000.

• 4009 North Hampton Brk Drive, Donald Bernick; Mary Jane Bernick to Andrew Malloy, $260,000.

• 5 Stelle St., Ryan Homes of New York to Dana Konieczek; Michael Lucas, $248,450.

• 4303 Big Tree Road, Christopher Meyers to Jennifer Hubbard; Roger C. Hubbard, $240,000.

• 176 George St., Jane M. Summers to Kyle Earl Wagner, $190,000.

• 24 East Main St., Theodore J. Ritchie to Lindsey A. Amendola, $189,900.

• 110 East Union St., Karen R. Robinson to Kathryn M. Hanrahan, $182,000.

• 5088 Thurston Ave., Joyce Szalay; Joyce L. Szalay to Erik R. Hatten; Michelle Hatten, $182,000.

• 3368 Dickens Road, George J. Sweetland; Jennifer M. Sweetland to Janelle L. Sullivan; Kevin T. Sullivan, $170,000.

• 1633 Lakeview Road, Lk Property Holdings to Daniel Bruscia, $170,000.

• 49 Sherwood Ave., Kerry B. Ohara; Vincent Ohara to Jennifer L. Soreng, $149,900.

• 4594 Tomaka Drive, James Flowers; Christine Phillips to Kyle C. Koch, $147,100.

• 2690 Lakewood Ave., Jamie Kummer-Winkelman; Jamie E. Kummer-Winkelman; John T. Winkelman to Matthew J. Swistowski, $136,500.

• 26 East Union St., Steve Schreiner to Daniel M. Wiedemer; Susan M. Wiedemer, $135,000.

• 4523 Wilson Drive, Barbara J. Bangle; James M. Bangle to Nastassia M. Draper-Kolbas; Jeffrey S. Kolbas, $131,000.

• 4514 Clark St., Timothy J. Parkinson; Jennifer L. Soreng to Heritage Properties of Hamburg, $115,000.

• 4738 Mt Vernon Boulevard, David J. Richards to Dominic Fortini, $106,500.

• 1560 Sundance Trl, Deutsche Bank National Trust Company Tr; Jp Morgan Mortgage Acquisition Trust 2007-He1 Asset Backed Pass-Through Certificates Series&see to Randall J. Fisher; Sandra J. Fisher, $95,500.

• 3614 James Ave., James Allen Pabst to Kasey F. Jabcuga; Alec R. Seifer, $74,200.

• 5974 Dover Road, Dolores Lewis; Dolores M. Lewis to Re Asset Builders, $70,000.

• 28 Jordy Court, Country Meadows Associates to Ryan Homes, $48,000.

• 3537 Lakeview Road, Arr Holdings to Colin Mcintosh; Amy Terranova, $40,000.

HOLLAND

• 11331 Fuller Road, Ethan Collins; Danielle M. Esposito; Joshua S. Krischan to Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, $93,611.

LACKAWANNA

• 132 Della Drive, Anthony J. Susi to Elizabeth A. Makeyenko; John W. Makeyenko, $136,250.

• 2816 South Park Ave., Maria Guerri to Majid A. Muafaq, $125,000.

• 81 Firestone St., David M. Manz; Mary Grace Wilfrom to Daniel Hanna, $77,900.

• 144 Warsaw St., Queen of Angels Rc Church of Lackawanna NY to 1 Main Holdings, $40,000.

• 24 Eaton St., Buffalo Erie Niagara Land Improvement Corporation to Mohamed Almontaser, $35,000.

LANCASTER

• 55 Worthington Lane, Forbes Homes to Brian W. Smith; Nicole M. Smith, $445,741.

• 121 Ransom Road, David J. Wright; Kathleen M. Wright to Alan Busse; Katie Mowbray, $332,900.

• 1 Arrow Trail, Arlene F Walter Irrevocable Trust 081012 Tr to Kimberly L. Beaty, $290,000.

• 193 Nathan’s Trl, Mary Dettelis; David Kazmierczak; Stephen Kazmierczak to Donald J. Starr, $272,000.

• 11 Quail Run, Biljana Petreska; Petar Petreski to Matthew T. Ferree, $256,000.

• 1714 Como Park Boulevard, Memminger Family Trust 062717 Tr to Jacob C. Steck, $228,000.

• 26 Shadyside Lane, Faye E. Forman; James S. Forman to Michael P. Catanzaro, $210,000.

• 102 Pleasant Ave., Elizabeth A. Mcnaughton; Jack O. Mcnaughton to Christopher A. Nowak, $205,000.

• 33-35 Broezel Ave., Salvatore Lauricella Jr. to East Landstreet Properties, $195,000.

• 5 Squirrel Run, Jeanne M. Luly to Jeffrey Sowinski, $181,000.

• 5 Squirrel Run, Jeanne M. Luly to Jeffrey Sowinski, $181,000.

• 65 Grant St., Sauer Family Trust 102407 Tr to David C. Rabideau; Stephanie L. Rabideau, $175,500.

• 271 Central Ave., Timothy C. Seifert to Adam G. Page; Norman E. Page Jr.; Sandra A. Page, $155,000.

• 136 Olde Stone Lane, Joanne Schweitzer; Joseph Craig Schweitzer to Christine L. Hahn, $148,000.

• 30 Waltham Ave., James M. Pundt to Erica L. Forget; Richard R. Forget, $135,000.

• 85 Aurora St., State Bank Alden to Anna M. Galati, $122,960.

• 2001 Como Park Boulevard, James M. Cohan; John F. Cohan to Brian E. Sabatino, $105,000.

• 65 Tranquility Trl, Vanderbilt Properties to Kellie M. Kotwicki; Michael J. Kotwicki, $70,000.

• 18 James Place, Jonathan Stiegler; Raymond Stiegler; Raymond R. Stiegler Sr. to Mark Klock, $22,000.

MARILLA

• 1521 Greenwood Terrace, Rita J. Taylor to Travis Taylor, $177,000.

NEWSTEAD

• 11261 Miland Road, Matthew P. Mangus; Michele Mangus to Patrick M. Corbett, $505,000.

• 5366 Barnum Road, Diana Fiske; Donald D. Nicholas; John E. Nicholas Jr.; Susan E. Nicholas to Choice Employment Services, $230,000.

• 5430 Barnum Road, Diana Fiske; Diana Nicholas Fiske; Donald D. Nicholas; Francis E. Nicholas; John E. Nicholas Jr.; Susan Elizabeth Nicholas to Choice Employment Services, $230,000.

• 5370 Barnum Road, Diana Fiske; Donald D. Nicholas; John E. Nicholas Jr.; Susan E. Nicholas to Choice Employment Services, $200,000.

• 12740 Koepsel Road, Brian M. Boldt; Gina M. Boldt to William R. Benson; Amy Damasiewicz, $180,000.

• 13760 Indian Falls Road, Five Corners Business Park to Nlc Newstead Holdings, $149,998.

• 13857 Main Road, David Nablo to Johnson&graziano, $115,000.

• Vacant land Scotland Road, Henley Executives to Nlc Newstead Holdings, $50,000.

ORCHARD PARK

• 6 Woodthrush Trail, Deborah A. Gawron to David Stefaniak; Kimberly Stefaniak, $659,000.

• 60 South Meadow Drive, Mary E. Brown to Kevin P. Roe; Mary D. Roe, $425,000.

• 9 Arrowood Lane, Brendan M. Donlan; Danielle M. Donlan to Carolyn Fagnan; Keith R. Fagnan, $370,000.

• 4284 California Road, Forbes Homes to Courtney E. Vedder; Geoffrey D. Vedder, $354,148.

• 6 Deer Run, Carol L. Mcleod; Wesley C. Mcleod to Patrick R. Barry, $350,000.

• 47 Fairway Drive, Cynthia S. Elvin; Ronald J. Elvin to Colleen Ogiony; David Ogiony, $315,000.

• 45 East Royal Hill Drive, Patricia Nowak to George J. Sweetland; Jennifer Sweetland, $314,900.

• 25 Boldt Court, Grotke James N V; Mark L. Grotke to Maria Catherine Vancuren; Vancuren Richard Carl Jr, $270,000.

• 41 Melberry Trl, Colleen M. Whitney to Andrew S. Basista, $195,000.

• 5446 Lake, Daniel M. Wiedemer; Susan M. Wiedemer to Gerald Kish; Roxanne Kish, $172,000.

• 5208 Dorst Drive, Michele L. Elia to Mark Graham, $164,000.

• 96 Minden Drive, Joseph G. Kustreba to Barbara J. Wenke, $73,000.

SARDINIA

• 11439 Olean Road, Immovable Assets NY to Emerald Home Assets, $235,000.

• 11229 Savage Road, Jonathan C. Ryder; Stephanie R. Ryder to Kayla J. Hintz; Nathanial H. Hintz, $127,500.

SPRINGVILLE

• 362 East Main St., David Petrosewitz to Evelyn K. Anderson; Sharon L. Anderson, $182,000.

• 306 North Buffalo St., Donald P. Gardon; Mary L. Gardon to Jordan R. Clark, $130,000.

• 271 West Main St., Angela Shaver; Daniel Shaver to Soli Deo Gloria, $122,600.

• 22 South Buffalo St., Fred J. Rodems III; Paul J. Ziarnowski to 22 S Buffalo, $35,000.

CITY OF TONAWANDA

• 606 Adam St., Alexandria E. Lukasik; Michael J. Nelson to Jared Williams; Kristina Williams, $170,660.

• 85 Sharon Drive, Govinda Subedi; Menuka Subedi to Edwin F. Pfeiffer III; Lisa M. Pfeiffer, $135,500.

• 38 Lynbrook Drive, John J. Calabrese to Sarah J. Just, $133,000.

• 308 Adam St., Lissette Meister to Heidi M. Trimper; Stephen P. Trimper, $130,000.

• 12 Luksin Drive, Brenna D. Norman; Jeffrey S. Norman to Bobbie J. Masich, $129,900.

• 548 Morgan St., Amanda M. Spano to Robert T. Hawn, $115,500.

• 66 Cranbrook Road, Clarence A. Schultz; Marion F. Schultz to Carlos D. Naffziger-Brown, $113,300.

• 34 Plymouth Drive, Ronald L. Connor to Katelynn Lee Randall, $99,000.

• 215 Gibson St., Joshua J. Morrow to Joseph J. Giambelluca; Samantha E. Kuszczak, $91,000.

• 53 Scott St., Pamela J. Dickinson to Tareva Borges Foster, $85,000.

• 240 Fletcher St., John Wahl to Erica Mezzasalma; Gaetano Mezzasalma, $69,900.

• 12 Prospect Ave., Rita A. Newman to August A. Newman III, $15,000.

TONAWANDA

• 158 Greenleaf Ave., Allpro Services to Jessica L. Franklin; Sean D. Franklin, $232,500.

• 944 Creekside Drive, Weber C. Blake; Donna E. Weber to Red Bison Homes, $225,000.

• 43 Kenton Road, Ashley Prince; Drew Prince to Aurora Harrison; Errol Harrison, $189,900.

• 1367 Sheridan Drive, John S. Terhaar Jr. to Bindert Holdings, $180,000.

• 54 Maplegrove Ave., Donald Zelazny to Philip J. Maiarana; Samantha M. Maiarana, $177,900.

• 319 Hamilton Boulevard, Raymond A. Niesser to Alexis Rivera; Teddy O. Rivera, $163,280.

• 131 East Hazeltine Ave., Kristin A. Padilla to Jeffrey R. Addison, $156,000.

• 136 Eiseman Ave., Esther H. Ferris to Joseph Maraschello, $152,000.

• 98 Victoria Boulevard, Gino Albini to Kathleen K. Exelby, $150,000.

• 119 Werkley Road, James D. Patrick to Kyle Kiebzak; Amber Ward, $140,000.

• 227 Oakridge Ave., Beverly A. Kemp; Ernest J. Kemp to Carlene F. Deacy, $139,000.

• 221 Briarhurst Drive, Danilo G. Vilbar; Zenaida V. Vilbar to Jenna M. Flessel, $130,000.

• 2700 Parker Boulevard, Frank B. Slavinski; Marilyn I. Slavinski to Brian Zintel, $128,000.

• 18 Summerwood Court, Richard J. Tidd to Leah M. Campagna, $127,355.

• 212 Northwood Drive, June B. Smith to Marilyn L. Peacock, $127,000.

• 836 Highland Ave., Ryan M. Ficorilli to Djb Residences, $125,000.

• 2642 Parker Boulevard, Gretchen Maracle; Gretchen H. Maracle to Jack Latz, $123,000.

• 187 Hamilton Boulevard, Megan E. Spoth to William T. Galley, $122,000.

• 689 Loretta St., Michael A. Genovese to Christopher D. Chase, $119,900.

• 439 Wendel Ave., Rachael M. Lucca to Angela N. Pieprzak, $116,500.

• 221 Newell Ave., Joel M. Smith to Catherine L. Draeger; Linda C. Greene, $116,500.

• 300 Cleveland Drive, Joseph Varga to Shannon C. Pickel; Patricia A. Snell, $115,000.

• 758 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Gary M. Chambers to Rabia Ellahi, $105,000.

• 15 Heath Terrace, Mark D. Ross to Jon Fineour, $104,999.

• 70 Calvert Boulevard, Bank of America NA to Daniel Glushefski, $103,500.

• 495 West Hazeltine Ave., Chelsea R. Schake; William J. Schake to Abigail E. Lopez; Zachary A. Lopez, $102,500.

• 97 Washington Ave., Samuel A. Tulumello to Crush Distributing, $100,000.

• 120 Gettysburg Ave., Mary M. Sparks to Jeffrey Borkowski; Jennifer Borkowski, $97,000.

• 40 Drew Place, Emil A. Krockenberger; Shirley Krockenberger to John D. Dobson, $90,000.

• 141 Desmond Drive, Redbird Properties to Wne Property Acquistions, $63,000.

• 181 Oakridge Ave., Cynthia M Mottern Third Party Supplemental Needs Trust 123014 Tr to Kristen M. Humphrey; Frank A. Mottern, $60,000.

• 287 Chelsea St., Christine M. Schumacher to Shane Baker, $55,100.

• 7-9 Browning Circle, Doris M. Lachacz; Theodore J. Lachacz to Curwood Development, $50,000.

WALES

• Vacant land Hunters Crk Road, Claudia E. Stradtman; William I. Stradtman to Donald J. Bork; Susan C. Gould, $135,000.

• 11770 Strykersville Road, Leslie A. Drosendahl; Nelson H. Drosendahl to Craig M. Callahan, $85,000.

WEST SENECA

• 299 Leydecker Rd4519, West Seneca Post 8113; West Seneca Post No 8113 to Dato Development, $650,000.

• 694 Mineral Springs Road, Randall J. Kosinski; Randy J. Kosinski to Couple 2 Threes, $630,000.

• 40 Veronica Drive, Homes By Walter to David M. Baszczynski; Donna M. Baszczynski, $392,600.

• 33 Brookwood Drive, Julie Siebert; Karl Siebert; Julie Todaro to Ronald J. Markowski, $246,000.

• 170 Pinewood Dr3299, Walkowski 2013 Family Trust 091313 Tr to James J. Kociencki; Deborah A. Vanwey-Kociencki, $235,000.

• 79 Pacecrest Ct3837, Diane Kolotylo Farish; Diane M. Farish; Ronald Farish; Diane M. Kolotylo-Farish; Diane Kolotylo-Farish; Michael Risman to Lsf9 Master Participation Trust Tr; US Bank Trust NA Tr, $211,175.

• 31 Deer Chase Rd1245, David M. Schrum; Mary S. Schrum to Sabitra Kami; Amber Sarki, $175,000.

• 19 Oakbrook Dr4436, James J. Roward; Joan T. Roward to Julie Siebert; Karl Siebert, $172,000.

• 600 East &west Road, Maureen L. David to Sita Ramtel; Dilli Sarki, $160,000.

• 84 Kirkwood Drive, Van Curen Maria C to Brooke Biddle; Patrick Biddle, $154,000.

• 65 Woodcrest Drive, Jeffrey W. Breidenstein; Pamela S. Breidenstein; Lisa Mattucci to Laurie Buczak, $153,900.

• 38 Kron Ave1411, Debra A. Dixon; Robert G. Dixon to Sophie S. Farsaii; David A. Feeney, $150,150.

• 18 Willowdale Dr3401, Candice Otoole; Paul Otoole to Jeremy D. Cooper; Jessica E. Cooper, $144,000.

• 79 Covington Drive, Robert E. Bardwell; Robert Eugene Bardwell to Jason W. Kingsbury; Maureen P. Moran, $125,000.

• 115 Fisher Rd2955, Martha Carr; Daniel Steven Onufer; Mark Steven Onufer to Heidi L. Lipka; John C. Lipka, $116,500.

• 39 Wimbledon Ln1958, Diane Kraft; Donna M. Lalli to Melissa A. Marguccio, $110,000.

• 142 Angelacrest Lane, Lsf10 Master Participation Trust Tr; US Bank Trust NA Tr to Ae Buffalo Properties, $104,000.

• 70 Schultz Road, Arthur S. Wheeler to Kim M. Kruse; William P. Kruse, $90,000.

• 1011 Reserve Rd4324, Gregory J. Justen Jr.; Kristina Kohl to Alexander M. Boccolucci, $70,000.

• 149 Tindle Ave1857, Rose M. Kruszka to Raymond M. Nappa, $45,000.