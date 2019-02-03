Share this article

EPIC receives grant for parent training programs

The Every Person Influences Children organization received $5,000 from the Rite Aid Foundation KidCents program.

The money will support the various free year-round, parenting programs EPIC offers throughout the community.

EPIC's programs include Ready, Set, Read!, which supports literacy by giving parents practical guidance and helping build parental confidence; Incredible Years, an eight-week evidence-based parenting workshop designed for parents to learn skills and strategies on how to enhance their baby's social, emotional and language development; and Families in Transition, a parenting series helping individuals who are facing challenges reach their full potential as parents.

Mark Sommer – Mark Sommer is an enterprise reporter and former arts editor at The Buffalo News. He writes about an array of subjects, including development, the waterfront, transportation and culture.
