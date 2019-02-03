EPIC receives grant for parent training programs

The Every Person Influences Children organization received $5,000 from the Rite Aid Foundation KidCents program.

The money will support the various free year-round, parenting programs EPIC offers throughout the community.

EPIC's programs include Ready, Set, Read!, which supports literacy by giving parents practical guidance and helping build parental confidence; Incredible Years, an eight-week evidence-based parenting workshop designed for parents to learn skills and strategies on how to enhance their baby's social, emotional and language development; and Families in Transition, a parenting series helping individuals who are facing challenges reach their full potential as parents.