ECK, Suzanne J. (Kawecki)

Of Elma, NY, February 1, 2019. Beloved wife of the late George Francis Eck; dearest mother of Mary Jude (Kenneth) Sovinski; ecstatic grandmother of twin grandsons Andrew and Peter; cherished sister of Mary Ann (Michael) Broderick and Gerald (Catherine) Kawecki; sister-in-law of J. Thomas (Marie) Eck, late Mary Jane (late Norman) Duttweiler, late Helen (late Harry) Simpson, late John (Joanne) Eck and the late Robert (Nancy) Eck; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation Monday 6-8pm and Tuesday 2-4pm and 6-8pm at the PAUL A. KLOC BLOSSOM CHAPELS INC., 4680 Clinton Street (corner Borden Road), West Seneca, 668-5666. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday morning 10am at Annunciation Church, Clinton and Schwartz Road, Elma. Please assemble at church. Suzanne was a graduate of Bishop McMahon High School, former Town of Elma Court Clerk and an active member of the Knitting Ministry and Ladies Sodality of Annunciation Church.