DUKE, Albert G.

DUKE - Albert G. January 31, 2019. Retired Buffalo Fire Commissioner. Beloved husband of the late Lillian Duke; loving father of Susan (Gary) Laska, Angelo Duke, Carla Duke, and the late Albert Duke Jr. and David Duke; father-in-law of Nancy Duke; dear grandfather of 12 and great-grandfather of 8; brother of Carmine (Diane) Duke, Gloria (the late Pasquale) Pazzuto, the late Martina Mancini and Joseph Duke; brother-in-law of Dominic Mancini and Jean Duke; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family and friends may call on Wednesday from 2-4 PM and 7-9 PM at the DIETRICH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2480 Kensington Ave., Amherst. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday at 10 AM at St. Aloysius Gonzaga Church, 157 Cleveland Dr., Cheektowaga. Please assemble at church. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Online condolences shared at www.TheDietrichFuneralHome.com