DOWNEY, Mary C. (Pache)

Of South Buffalo, at the age of 84, on February 2, 2019. Wife of the late Eugene S. Procknal and the late Robert A. "Gus" Downey. Mother of Michael Procknal, Brian Procknal, Paul (Susan) Procknal, Ellen (Dr. Frank) Mascaro, James (Karen) Downey and the late Christine Juliano and the late Robert Downey, Jr. Also survived by 14 grandchildren. Visitation Monday 3:00 - 7:00 PM at NORMAN E. GANNON & SONS, Inc. FUNERAL HOME, 1075 Ridge Rd., Lackawanna. Friends are invited to join the family for The Mass of Christian Burial at St. Martin of Tours R.C. Church, 1140 Abbott Rd., Tuesday at 9:30 AM. Burial to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages memorials to The Center for Hospice & Palliative Care. Please visit www.GANNONFUNERAL.com