DelSIGNORE - Richard M. "Del"

Of Tonawanda, entered into rest January 28, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Karen (nee Kobis) DelSignore; devoted father of Sarah, Laura, and Jenny DelSignore; loving son of the late Alfred and Betty DelSignore; dear brother of Jeanne (late Anthony) Trello, Alfred (Barbara) DelSignore, Jr., Linda Barlow, Mark DelSignore, Maria DelSignore, the late Patricia (late George) Ross, the late Carol Ann Beames, and the late Gloria DelSignore; cherished brother-in-law of Richard (Ann) Kobis, Linda (Peter) Grandits, Nancy Maroney, and Michael (Kathleen) Kobis; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Monday from 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Christopher's Church, 2660 Niagara Falls Blvd., Tonawanda, on Tuesday at 9:30 AM. Please assemble at church. Del was a veteran of the U.S. Army and served during the Vietnam War. Online condolences offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com