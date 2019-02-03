D'ARCY, George "Sandy"

D'Arcy - George "Sandy"

January 29, 2019, of Lancaster, NY and Asheville, NC. Beloved husband of Nina M.(nee Sucato). Dearest father of Eileen (Marc) Smith, Keith (Cindy) and Daniel D'Arcy. Cherished grandfather of Shannon (Dan) Morgan, Darci (Ryan McCrory) Smith, Ethan (Katie) Smith, Derek, Brooke and Darren D'Arcy. Dear brother of Jean (Jim) Schoenhals, Marjorie (late Jack) Blake and the late Gail D'Arcy. Loving son of the late Joseph and Helen (nee Sanford) D'Arcy. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 4-8 PM at the WOOD FUNERAL HOME, 784 Main Street, East Aurora. Friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial at Immaculate Conception Church on Wednesday at 9:30 AM. Flowers gratefully declined. If desired, contributions may be made to Catholic Charities of Buffalo. Online condolences and donations may be shared at www.woodfh.com