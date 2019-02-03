CLARK, Ann M.

CLARK - Ann M. "Unexpectedly" January 31, 2019, of Alden, NY; daughter of the late Edward and Elizabeth Reinard Clark; dear sister of Michael, Pauline, Joann, Marion and the late Barbara (Bill) Kruder; special aunt of Fweeps; also survived by seven nephews, one niece and many cousins.The family will be receiving relatives and friends on Friday, February 8, 2019 from 3:00-7:00 PM at the SIECK, MAST & LESLIE FUNERAL HOME, 250 Orchard Park Road, West Seneca, 825-5205, where services will follow at 7:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Please share your online condolences at www.sieckandmastfuneralhome.com