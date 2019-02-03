Proposal to change school board elections date gets airing Monday

An update on a proposal to change the date of Buffalo School Board elections to June will be held 6 p.m. Monday at 564 Dodge St.

The Change the Date coalition, a diverse group that has come together on the issue, asked the offices of Assemblywoman Crystal People-Stokes and State Sen. Timothy Kennedy, both Buffalo Democrats, to update the community on the issue.

School board elections are now held in May. In hopes of increasing voter participation, the coalition wants the school board vote moved to June, to coincide with the state's new primary election date.

All nine members of the Buffalo School Board are up for re-election this year. In recent years, voter turnout in the May election has been around 8 to 10 percent.