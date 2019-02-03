CARRIGAN, Carol A. (Morlock)

Of Kenmore, NY; January 27, 2019. Loving mother of Cynthia N. and David G. Carrigan, Jr.; grandmother of Ian Carrigan; daughter of the late Harold and Violet (Williams) Morlock; sister of the late Raymond (Nancy) and James (Rose) Morlock; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Arrangements by: erie county cremation service, 824-6435. Please share your condolences with the family at:

