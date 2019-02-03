CARLUCCI, Victor

CARLUCCI - Victor Of Depew, January 29, 2019. Beloved husband of 73 years to Terry (nee Pietrzycki); devoted father of Joycelyn (Rob) Fedchak; loving grandfather of Heather and Justine; great-grandfather of Ryliee; dear brother of Anthony (Arlene) and Josephine Ludwig; uncle of Jennifer (Jeff) Rejewski; predeceased by other sisters and brothers; survived by other nieces and nephews. Visitation in the CICHON-BORGOSZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 4929 Broadway, Depew, Monday 11 AM - 1 PM, where a Funeral Service will be held at 1 PM immediately following visitation. Mr. Carlucci was a World War II Navy veteran, an active life member of the DAV, a member of the Pvt. Leonard Post Jr. VFW Post 6251, and a Cheektowaga Democratic Committeeman.