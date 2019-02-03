CANTILLON, Betty J. (Hughes)

CANTILLON - Betty J. (nee Hughes)

Died on January 28, 2019 at home, surrounded by her family. She was born on December 31, 1921, in Buffalo, New York and lived in the WNY area most of her life. Betty worked from the time she was a teenager, including employment at Sears, American Airlines, The Charter House, Peek' n Peak, the American Heart Association, and her favorite job, as an assistant in the administrative offices of Canisius College. She also volunteered for the Muscular Dystrophy Association for many years. She was predeceased by her husband of 40 years, John W., sons Thomas and Michael Cantillon, and grandsons Michael Neary and Danny Lowther. She is survived by her daughters Carol, Mary Beth (Timothy) Neary, and Catherine (Michael) Lowther, and a grandson Kevin (Melissa) Lowther. Betty was the brightest of lights, with an extraordinary capacity for making friends and she will be missed by all who knew her. A Memorial Service will be held in the spring. Betty has donated her body to the UB Anatomical Gift program. You may sign the on-line guest book at www.kevinmmasonfuneralhome.com.