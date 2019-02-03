BUDZISZEWSKI, Ann Marie (Clark)

BUDZISZEWSKI - Ann Marie (nee Clark)

February 1, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Edward J.; devoted mother of Mark (Cindy) and Thomas (Sue) Budziszewski; loving grandmother of Elise, Jacob and Daniel; sister of Joyce (late Ernest) Lonczak, Pat (Bob) Spratt, Gail (Dan) Heigl, Penny (late Gary) Murphy and late Dennis (Barbara) Clark; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family will be present Thursday 4-7 PM at the PIETSZAK FUNERAL HOME, 2400 William Street (near Harlem). Relatives and friends are invited to assemble for a Mass of Christian Burial at Fourteen Holy Helpers Parish 1345 Indian Church Road (at Union), Friday at 11 AM. Ann was a bookkeeper for 50 years. Online condolences www.Pietszak.com