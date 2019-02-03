Deaths Death Notices
BRUCKMAN, Marilyn S. (Ernst)
BRUCKMAN - Marilyn S.
(nee Ernst)
January 30, 2019, of West Seneca, NY; wife of the late George A.; dear mother of Marilyn Gasz and Craig (Jo Ann) Bruckman; sister of Marvin (late Marilyn) Ernst; predeceased by six sisters and five brothers; grandmother of Jania (Eric) Otto, Karl (Serena) Bruckman and Andrea Bruckman; great-grandmother of Ethan, Tristan and Oliver; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral Services will be held Wednesday at 1:00 PM from the SIECK, MAST & LESLIE FUNERAL HOME, 250 Orchard Park Road, West Seneca, 825-5205. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Family will be present Wednesday 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Ebenezer United Church of Christ. Interment in Union Cemetery, Elma, NY. Share your online condolences at www.sieckandmastfuneralhome.com
Funeral Home:
Sieck & Mast Funeral Home
