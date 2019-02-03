BRUCKMAN, Marilyn S. (Ernst)

January 30, 2019, of West Seneca, NY; wife of the late George A.; dear mother of Marilyn Gasz and Craig (Jo Ann) Bruckman; sister of Marvin (late Marilyn) Ernst; predeceased by six sisters and five brothers; grandmother of Jania (Eric) Otto, Karl (Serena) Bruckman and Andrea Bruckman; great-grandmother of Ethan, Tristan and Oliver; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral Services will be held Wednesday at 1:00 PM from the SIECK, MAST & LESLIE FUNERAL HOME, 250 Orchard Park Road, West Seneca, 825-5205. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Family will be present Wednesday 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Ebenezer United Church of Christ. Interment in Union Cemetery, Elma, NY. Share your online condolences at www.sieckandmastfuneralhome.com