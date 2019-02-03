BROWN, Gerald

Brown - Gerald Suddenly, January 29, 2019. Beloved husband of Carol Brown; dear son of the late Bus and Eleanor Brown of Springville, NY; loving brother of Beverly (Donald) Copoulos and Becky (Joseph) Palone; also survived by stepchildren, grandchildren, aunts, uncle, and cousins. Mr. Brown worked for the Town of Concord Highway Department. Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements by the BUSZKA FUNERAL HOME, INC. Online condolences at www.BUSZKAFUNERALHOME.com