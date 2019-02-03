[BN] Blitz newsletter: How to watch Super Bowl LIII through a Buffalo lens

Twenty-five years after the Buffalo Bills last appeared in the Super Bowl, the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams will meet at 6:30 tonight at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

The Western New York connections to the game run deep, including former Bills players and coaches: Stephon Gilmore, Robert Woods, Chris Hogan, Ramon Humber, Nickell Robey-Coleman and Wade Phillips. And, of course, one of the all-time All-WNY exports, Gronk.

Going even deeper, Tim O'Shei tells the Buffalo-based origin story of Rams quarterback Jared Goff.

Looking ahead to the 2019 Bills season, Jay Skurski highlights 10 pending free agents to watch in tonight's game, including one of the names listed above.

(This would be a good place to mention the Bills hired quarterbacks coach Ken Dorsey and promoted Chad Hall to wide receivers coach on Saturday.)

Our analysis: "The matchup of 66-year-old Bill Belichick against 33-year-old Sean McVay is the most intriguing of this year’s Super Bowl," Jay writes in his scouting report. "Will a passing of the torch occur?"

"The Kid doesn’t stand a chance against The Master," counters Carucci, to which Skurski retorts, "Sean McVay’s time is now."

Mark Gaughan's X's and O's: The running game will be fascinating to watch and a pivotal factor. Also keep an eye on the Rams screen pass game.

Gambling guide: Milt Northrup lays out the proposition bets and notable trends before the most gambled-on sporting event in the United States. Here are our picks.

•••

Got feedback on this newsletter or our Bills coverage? Email Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com. Find us on Facebook by clicking here and follow @BNBlitzNow on Twitter.

Want more [BN] Blitz? Sign up for a two-week free trial by clicking here.