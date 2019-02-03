BIERL, Lawrence A.

BIERL - Lawrence A. Known to many as "Larry of Williamsville", "kind and quiet". Who really knows him? A person's life is like a puzzle. Many different people, for many different reasons hold the pieces of that puzzle. Born September 1949, Larry died January 31, 2019. He was a son, a brother, a nephew, a cousin, an uncle, a great- uncle, a friend, an acquaintance. He chose to find peace of mind on the streets. A community showed him respect, compassion and kindness that added years to his life. We all hold a piece of Larry's life puzzle that makes a complete picture. Treasure your piece of the puzzle. Thank you from his family to all those who were a part of our Brother's life. He truly is now sleeping in Peace (John 11: 11-14). With respect for his family, all services will be private. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com