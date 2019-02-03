BARRY, Theresa (Zaleski)

Barry - Theresa (nee Zaleski)

January 25, 2019 of East Aurora, NY. Beloved wife of the late Eugene J.; dearest mother of Karen (Michael) McTigue, Kathleen (James B.) Kane, Mark, Brian (Kathleen) and the late Kevin R. Barry; cherished grandmother of Sean, James, Tyler, Kelsey, Connor and Brett; dear sister of the late Irene (late Frank) Kalinowski; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Thursday, February 7th from 4-8 PM at the WOOD FUNERAL HOME, 784 Main Street, East Aurora. Friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial on Friday at 9:30 AM at Immaculate Conception Church. Please assemble at the church. Flowers gratefully declined, if desired, contributions may be made to the Boys and Girls Club of East Aurora. Online condolences and donations may be shared at www.woodfh.com